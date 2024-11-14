LA Times Today: Who is Stephen Miller?

President-elect Donald Trump made his intentions clear when he wasted no time this week tapping the people who can make his deportation dreams come true. Former I.C.E. director Tom Homan chosen to be Trump’s “border czar.” While child of Santa Monica and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller will become the new deputy chief of policy.



Jean Guerrero is the author of the book “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.” She’s also a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.