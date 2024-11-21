Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:27
How ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo became Elphaba, from ‘Defying Gravity’ to ‘the perfect green’
Entertainment & Arts

How ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo became Elphaba, from ‘Defying Gravity’ to ‘the perfect green’

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo opens up about her personal connection to Elphaba.

By Mark Olsen
Mark E. Potts and Nicholas Ducassi
Share via
“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo opens up about her personal connection to Elphaba: “I know what it’s like to be the other in the room.” Erivo joins The Times’ Mark Olsen on the Oscar-season premiere of The Envelope video podcast.

Entertainment & ArtsAwards
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Advertisement