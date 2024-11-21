How ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo became Elphaba, from ‘Defying Gravity’ to ‘the perfect green’

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo opens up about her personal connection to Elphaba.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo opens up about her personal connection to Elphaba: “I know what it’s like to be the other in the room.” Erivo joins The Times’ Mark Olsen on the Oscar-season premiere of The Envelope video podcast.



