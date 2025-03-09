Advertisement
VIDEO | 10:05
Zazie Beetz, Aldis Hodge and more talk the importance of ‘The Dutchman’
By Mark Olsen
Nicholas Ducassi and Mark E. Potts
Andre Gaines, André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara and Aldis Hodge stopped by the L.A. Times studio to talk about their SXSW film, “The Dutchman.”
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

