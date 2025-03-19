Newly declassified JFK assassination files released

The Trump administration released about 80,000 unredacted classified documents on the assassination of President Kennedy. They included handwritten and typed reports, many of which are hard to read due to aging of the files.



Early reviews of the documents did not discover any bombshells, but the trove of documents will take time to comb through.