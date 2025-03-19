Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:23
Newly declassified JFK assassination files released
Politics

Newly declassified JFK assassination files released

By Brenda ElizondoAudience Engagement Editor 
The Trump administration released about 80,000 unredacted classified documents on the assassination of President Kennedy. They included handwritten and typed reports, many of which are hard to read due to aging of the files.

Early reviews of the documents did not discover any bombshells, but the trove of documents will take time to comb through.
Politics
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement