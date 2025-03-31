Trying L.A.’s first fully AI powered gym

Fred Fitness is a full-scale AI-powered gym in Santa Monica. After a full-body assessment, the gym’s AI Genius creates a personalized training program for you that evolves as you improve. The exercise equipment is also gamified to keep you engaged while you work out.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.