Trying L.A.’s first fully AI powered gym
By Deborah Vankin
 and Brenda Elizondo
Fred Fitness is a full-scale AI-powered gym in Santa Monica. After a full-body assessment, the gym’s AI Genius creates a personalized training program for you that evolves as you improve. The exercise equipment is also gamified to keep you engaged while you work out.
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

