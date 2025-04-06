Anti-Trump, Musk protests draw big crowds in L.A. area

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Thousands protested in the L.A. area as part of a national protest against President Trump and a wide range of his administration’s actions. More than 500,000 people nationwide RSVP’d to attend one of the 1,200 protests organized by Hands Off!, Indivisible, MoveOn and other organizations.