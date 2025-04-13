Thousands gather outside of City Hall for Bernie Sanders’ ‘Fight the Oligarchy’ tour

Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday morning for Senator Bernie Sanders’ “Fight the Oligarchy” tour.



Joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other speakers, Sanders addressed a range of issues tied to economic inequality, corporate influence in politics, and recent actions by the Trump administration.



The event focused on what organizers described as growing concerns over unelected political influencers, including high-profile business figures like Elon Musk while also highlighting how recent policies have affected underserved communities, including immigrants, LGBTQ individuals, and military veterans.