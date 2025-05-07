Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:35
After the Eaton fire, they didn’t think prom would happen. Now these teens are ready to dance.
California

After the Eaton fire, they didn’t think prom would happen. Now these teens are ready to dance.

By Kailyn Brown
 and Brenda Elizondo
After a devastating start to the year in which the Eaton Fire destroyed the homes of roughly 175 John Muir High School students and temporarily displaced over 150 more, the community found a reason to celebrate.

On May 3, the school hosted its senior prom at the Le Méridien hotel in Arcadia. Thanks to the generosity of actor Steve Carell, who covered the costs for many affected students, seniors were still able to experience a night of joy and togetherness.

California
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When she’s not penning an article, she’s DJing at events and parties around the city.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement