After the Eaton fire, they didn’t think prom would happen. Now these teens are ready to dance.

After a devastating start to the year in which the Eaton Fire destroyed the homes of roughly 175 John Muir High School students and temporarily displaced over 150 more, the community found a reason to celebrate.



On May 3, the school hosted its senior prom at the Le Méridien hotel in Arcadia. Thanks to the generosity of actor Steve Carell, who covered the costs for many affected students, seniors were still able to experience a night of joy and togetherness.



