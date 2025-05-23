LA Times Today: Whether it’s his plan or not, Trump’s policies so far closely align with Project 2025

During his presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025 – the conservative blueprint for reshaping the federal government through policies and executive power.



But one look at Trump’s first 100 days in office reveals the president is closely following the Project 2025 playbook.



L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector wrote about it and joined Lisa McRee with more.