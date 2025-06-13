Advertisement
Grand Central Market feels the effects of protests, curfew, but doesn’t give up hope
By Stephanie Breijo
Lauren Ng and Karla Marie Sanford
Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles is a popular for residents, workers and tourists. But with the recent Immigration raids, protests and curfews, the restaurant owners are feeling the pain, but still supporting the cause.
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Lauren Ng

Lauren Ng is a summer intern at the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. A Torrance native, she has previously written and edited for Food Fix, an American food policy newsletter, and is pursuing bachelor’s degrees in journalism and food studies at New York University, where she is the managing editor of the award-winning student newspaper. At The Times, Ng aims to explore the intersection between food, culture and politics. When she isn’t reading or writing about food, she can be found browsing restaurant menus or looking for a new vegetable to obsess over.

Karla Marie Sanford

Karla Marie Sanford, an Atlanta native, is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a breaking news reporter at the Washington Post.

