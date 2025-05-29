Lauren Ng is a summer intern with the Los Angeles Times Food section who explores the intersection between food, culture and politics. A Torrance native, she has previously written and edited for Food Fix, an American food policy newsletter, and is currently pursuing bachelor’s degrees in journalism and food studies at New York University, where she is the managing editor of the award-winning student newspaper. When Ng isn’t reading or writing about food, she can be found browsing restaurant menus or finding a new vegetable to obsess over.