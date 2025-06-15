How to ease kids’ fears about the ICE raids
Conversations about the ICE raids are unfolding in immigrant households across the Los Angeles region as children of all ages ask big questions about the potential risk their loved ones may face. Parents are often conflicted about how much to tell their children about difficult issues in the first place, and this time is no different as a heightened sense of fear reverberates among Angelenos who are undocumented immigrants. Here’s how experts say families can help kids through their anxiety.