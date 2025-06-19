Do you know where Biddy Mason Memorial Park is?

Take a moment to learn about Biddy Mason, a former slave turned entrepreneur who was integral to the founding and flourishing of Los Angeles. Today, the city remembers her with a park built in her honor in the late 80s, but many don’t know of it’s existence.

Mason was born in the early 1800s as a slave. By her young adulthood, she was owned by the Smith family of Mississippi. By the mid-1800s, she had won her freedom in court and started a life in Los Angeles. Known colloquially as Grandma Mason, she helped house the unhoused, feed the unfed, and care for the sickly until she died in 1891. Check out her memorial just behind the Bradbury Building in downtown Los Angeles.

