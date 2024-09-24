USC lost. UCLA lost. How do they fix things fast?

USC lost. UCLA lost. Not a great week for Los Angeles’ college football teams. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch along with columnist Dylan Hernández discuss what went wrong and how both teams could fix things before their next games.