USC was disappointing. UCLA is done. Where do these teams go from here?

While USC has a bowl game remaining, most have written their 2024 season off as a disappointment. Meanwhile, UCLA will not go bowling this year. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch look at what went wrong and where both teams go from here to make sure 2025 is better.