California Governor Candidates Debate
The forum features four Democrats running for California governor in 2026: state Sen. Toni Atkins, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state schools Supt. Tony Thurmond and former Controller Betty Yee.
The National Union of Healthcare Workers and media partner Los Angeles Times present a forum with candidates running for California governor in 2026.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is serving his second term and cannot run again. The field of candidates vying to replace him includes five Democrats, four of whom are participating in Sunday’s debate: state Sen. Toni Atkins, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state schools Supt. Tony Thurmond and former Controller Betty Yee. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is also running for governor and declined an invitation to participate.
Candidates will answer questions from journalists Lisa Matthews of the Associated Press, Melanie Mason of Politico and Laurel Rosenhall of the Los Angeles Times.
