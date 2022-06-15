Housing developer: In the June 14 Section A, an article about developer SoLa Impact referred to the tenants’ advocacy group Strategic Actions for a Just Economy as Strategic Advocacy for a Just Economy. The article also said EBay’s Jeff Skoll has invested in SoLa’s Black Impact Fund. The investment came from the Skoll Foundation.

