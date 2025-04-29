For the Record - April 29, 2025

Koreatown senior center: In the April 26 Sports section, an article about harmonica-playing seniors performing the national anthem before the Kings’ first two home playoff games attributed quotes and information to public relations manager Gloria Y. Kim. Board chair Yong Sin Shin provided the quotes and information to Kim.

San Jacinto Tunnel: In the April 27 A section, an article about the San Jacinto Tunnel included a map that mislabeled Diamond Valley Lake as Lake Perris.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.