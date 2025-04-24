For the Record - April 24, 2025

L.A.’s palm trees: In the April 13 California section, a caption for a vintage postcard accompanying a column about palm trees as a symbol of Los Angeles said that the original Republic Pictures lot in Studio City is now CBS Studio Center. The current name is Radford Studio Center.

