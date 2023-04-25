Surfer clique: In an April 23 column about the Lunada Bay Boys, the demographics of Palos Verdes Estates were incomplete. The population is 71.9% white, 22.9% Asian, 7.8% Latino and 0.4% Black.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.