Homeless services worker pay: In the May 15 California section, an article about the low salaries of homeless services workers identified Jennifer Hark

Dietz as executive director of People Assisting the Homeless. She is the organization’s chief executive officer.

Obamas at USC: In the May 13 California section, an article about Barack and Michelle Obama visiting USC for the graduation of their daughter Sasha misspelled the last name of ceremony attendee Kim Denu as Demu.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.