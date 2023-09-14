Children’s desk: Questions from parents, answers from experts

Are screen time books and stories bad for the kids?

Screen time books and e-readers both offer a convenient way for parents and children to engage with books and each other. Because of their relatively recent advent, however, there is still a lack of knowledge and data about their long-term effects on child development and language acquisition.

Many experts still consider e-reading to be screen time. The W.H.O. recommends that children under one year of age should not be exposed to electronic screens and children from ages 2-4 should be limited to one hour of screen time per day at most.

How do you get a kid to enjoy reading?

You need to like reading. Theory tells us that creating a routine, letting them choose the books and re-reading their favorite books should help them enjoy reading. But if you’re not enjoying reading books to them — they won’t like reading either.

By age 5, my daughter had picked out every book with snowflakes that she saw. The books she actually wanted me to read to her? Mine. The ones with funny voices, the ones that had me tickling at the word “belly” and the rhyming ones that we made into songs. They may struggle to learn to read, but enthusiasm is contagious.

What are the differences in the Montessori and Reggio preschool styles?

When deciding between Montessori and Reggio, they’re both great choices if your child is naturally curious and interested in learning. They do differ in subtle ways, with Reggio being more collaborative in nature, and Montessori having more structure.

