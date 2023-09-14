Reading app recommendations

Duo ABC’s

Learning to read is easy and fun with this free opp. The earliest levels start by teaching children their names and range from just starting out with letters up to 2nd grade comprehension tests. It adjusts to your child’s ability, making things easier if needed. You can start at your child’s current reading level and the games are self-motivating.

Teach your Monster to Read

Create your own monster and complete little funny games to earn money for clothes and physically progress your monster through levels. The animations are adorable and the narration is funny enough for parents to listen, too. This app is free on PC and requires a one-time payment on mobile.

EPIC

Recommended for a variety of reading materials, this opp has great hands-off parental monitoring and control. Your child may be able to access this for free through school or pre-school, but if not, it is $11.99 monthly for instant access to tons of books, audiobooks and educational videos, all appropriately leveled with quizzes. Parents get a report on their child’s reading and can set goals.

