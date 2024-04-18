Three actions you can take if developmental delays are impacting your baby’s literacy

A 10-month-old baby girl plays in her living room with her mother in Compton.

We all know every child is unique, and when it comes to reaching their developmental milestones, even more so. Some children exhibit clear signs of developmental delays early on, while others may display subtle indicators that are easily overlooked. A developmental delay is when a child is not progressing or growing at the same rate as most of their peers.

Reading by 9's guide to reading readiness.

Communication delays are particularly common in early childhood and can impact a child’s reading and learning abilities. This underscores the importance of early screening and timely access to supportive services.

If your child isn’t reaching their milestones, it might just mean they need a little extra help getting there. Below are three things you can do:



Read, read, read : Reading to children at a young age can help them develop speech and learning skills wherever they are in their growth path. Not only does it help them develop a love for reading, but it can help development.

: Reading to children at a young age can help them develop speech and learning skills wherever they are in their growth path. Not only does it help them develop a love for reading, but it can help development. Ensure screening : Be sure your child’s health care provider has completed a standardized developmental screening at 9 months, 18 months and 30 months.

: Be sure your child’s health care provider has completed a standardized developmental screening at 9 months, 18 months and 30 months. Initiate intervention early (if needed): The earlier a child receives support, the better their outcomes.

Remember, as a parent or caregiver, you play a crucial role as your child’s primary advocate. For additional resources to assist in your child’s developmental growth or to find support in accessing services, please visit HelpMeGrowLA.org.

This piece is a part of the L.A. Times parent reading guide, A guide to early learning: What to know for reading readiness. Find expert tips, book recommendations and local resources meant to help parents of kids under 5 incorporate reading into a child’s daily life.