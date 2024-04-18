A guide to early learning: What to know for reading readiness

The 2024 Reading by 9 guide was created through the generous support of the Ballmer Group . This year’s guide spotlights articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.

Dear parents, teachers and educators,

Whether your child is just a few months old or preparing to start kindergarten, you can read to them and build a foundation for future growth and learning. Reading to your young child can teach them about emotions and empathy; it can help enrich their vocabulary, foster learning across languages and prepare them for their school journey.

For 26 years, Reading by 9 has put together an assortment of resources and book recommendations to help parents build their child’s literacy skills. Available in English and Spanish, this year’s literacy guide is filled with research-based advice from local organizations and experts on topics ranging from social-emotional development to bilingual learning.

We hope these resources will help direct you as you embark on a journey through literacy with the child in your life and introduce them to the wonderful world of reading.

Setting a foundation for reading

Learn about the benefits of reading and how you can encourage your child to enjoy it.

How literacy can support your baby’s growth

Literacy is integral to development. Learn how reading can help your child.

Children’s desk

Answering your burning literacy questions When does early literacy begin? Language learning begins at birth. The early literacy period — when reading, writing and language skills develop — occurs from ages 0 to 3 . These years are foundational for later language maturation and mastery. During this period, you can encourage development by talking, reading, playing and singing with your child. What toys help with literacy? There is no substitute for using books and reading and talking with your child during the first few years of life. Books with large, dynamic pictures and with rhyming and repetitive language are the most beneficial . This can be supplemented with letter blocks, sing-along toys, and games with simple words and pictures. Toys like dolls, animals, cars, play cookware and more encourage children to create their own narratives and stories. App-based and online literacy tools have become more popular in the past decade, but recent literature suggests that the light and audio stimulation in these programs detract from their efficacy as learning tools. Some of my kid’s books contain challenging vocabulary that even I’m unfamiliar with. How can I handle unknown words? Children’s books frequently contain unfamiliar and uncommon words, which help your child build a large mental dictionary. Many of the most popular books have recordings available for free online — try searching for videos and audio recordings, which can help you master the flow and meaning of these words. Another option is to look up unknown words in the dictionary with your child while you read. Should I still read to my child if I’m not the strongest reader? Regardless of reading ability, you are the first and largest influence on your child’s life. Books for 0- to 3-year-old children typically contain illustrations that tell a story themselves. It’s not critical to tell the actual story in the book — you can make up your own and tell it through the pictures. Your child is not actually “reading” any of the words on the page.



As your children mature, telling stories in this way can even be a collaborative process . From the age of 3, children can memorize entire stories. Asking them questions about the pictures and allowing them to change the narrative helps build literacy skills. What should I do if my toddler doesn’t seem interested in reading, and can’t sit still during reading time? Even if your child is distracted with other activities or fidgeting with toys, they benefit from hearing your voice and listening to stories. Exposure to a wide variety of words builds the foundation for a large vocabulary. Children’s books contain about three times the number of rare words compared to most child-adult conversations.



Stories also do not have to be read all at once! Very young children may only sit still momentarily. Building a longer attention span takes age and repetition . Should I read to my newborn? It doesn’t seem like they are gaining anything when I read to them. Absolutely. Very young children may not show signs of engagement but brain development is a slow and gradual process . Their young minds are taking in everything around them, and building the very first neural connections. By 12 months, children will generally begin taking a more active role in storytime by turning pages, babbling and making the sounds of animals and objects in books, or even by looking at books independently.

Read aloud with your baby

