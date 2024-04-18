Advertisement
Reading by 9

A guide to early learning: What to know for reading readiness

An illustration of babies and toddlers sitting on a rug and playing with books.
(Illustration by Eddy Mayer / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times
The 2024 Reading by 9 guide was created through the generous support of the Ballmer Group. This year’s guide spotlights articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.

Dear parents, teachers and educators,

Whether your child is just a few months old or preparing to start kindergarten, you can read to them and build a foundation for future growth and learning. Reading to your young child can teach them about emotions and empathy; it can help enrich their vocabulary, foster learning across languages and prepare them for their school journey.

For 26 years, Reading by 9 has put together an assortment of resources and book recommendations to help parents build their child’s literacy skills. Available in English and Spanish, this year’s literacy guide is filled with research-based advice from local organizations and experts on topics ranging from social-emotional development to bilingual learning.

We hope these resources will help direct you as you embark on a journey through literacy with the child in your life and introduce them to the wonderful world of reading.

Setting a foundation for reading

Learn about the benefits of reading and how you can encourage your child to enjoy it.

POMONA, CA - MAY 02: Pomona Unified is ahead of the state on its transitional kindergarten expansion and is planning to open the program to all 4 year-olds next year - one year ahead of the state's timeline. In a unique approach to staffing challenges, Pomona schools like Vejar Elementary have relied on dividing their transitional kindergarten class into two half day programs that overlap for a few hours in between, which means an aide is only necessary during a small period of the day. However, as transitional kindergarten expands next year to include additional 4-year-olds, schools in Pomona will move from a half day to a full day program and more classes will be added. Ana Tramp teaches a Kindergarten class at Vejar Elementary School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Pomona, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

These 3 activities can foster your child’s language development before transitional kindergarten

Lakewood, CA - May 17: Jennifer Cortez, childcare assistant, reads to Enzo Muniz, 20-months-old, while Luca Brown, 8 months old, plays at right, at Zoila Carolina Toma's family childcare center in Lakewood Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Zoila is licensed to care for up to 14 children from 8 months-12 years old Inside her center. They have a nap room, an art area, and a reading area to promote a comfortable atmosphere where students can engage in their activities. Currently, Zoila is at capacity, but she is constantly receiving calls from families looking for high-quality care. The need for care is desperately there, but there are not enough family child care centers to cover the needs of families, and few want to enter an industry where wages are so low. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Babies learn new skills everyday. Here’s what to look out for when you read to them.

It’s never too early to read to your child. Use these tips to make it fun.

How literacy can support your baby’s growth

Literacy is integral to development. Learn how reading can help your child.

Compton, CA - August 23: Parent coach Alba Mariscal, left, visits mother Ilse Ochoa, left, and ten-month-old baby Brianna de Leon, right, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Compton, CA. Parent coaches go house to house, checking in on these families through the first year of their baby's life. They offer tips and advice, and often just support in what is often a very challenging (though exciting) moment for new parents. But funding for this crucial program is at risk. First 5 is funded through a tobacco tax, and as more and more Californians give up their cigarettes, that funding money is starting to dry up. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Read colorful picture books and limit screen time to enhance your baby’s visual development

How reading allows kids’ mental health to flourish and what you can do to help foster it

Compton, CA - August 23: Ten-month-old baby girl Brianna de Leon loves books. She is playing in her living room with her mother on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Compton, CA. A parent coach visits her home and checks in on her family through the first year of their baby's life. Parent coaches offer tips and advice, and often just support in what is often a very challenging (though exciting) moment for new parents. But funding for this crucial program is at risk. First 5 is funded through a tobacco tax, and as more and more Californians give up their cigarettes, that funding money is starting to dry up. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Three actions you can take if developmental delays are impacting your baby’s literacy

Olivia Olverado, 2, dibuja en la mesa de dibujos y poemas durante el Festival de Libros de Los Angeles Times el domingo.

Your baby is a linguistic dynamo. Here’s how to turbocharge their superpower

Children’s desk

Read aloud with your baby

The Coquíes Still Sing

Los Coquíes Aún Cantan

Book Recommendations

  • Grumpy Monkey

    Grumpy Monkey / ¡Está gruñón!

    By Suzanne Lang, Max Lang

    Jim is in a horrible mood and just can’t shake it. His friends make suggestions but Jim can’t handle their kindness and throws a fit. Sometimes everyone just needs a day to feel grumpy.

    Buy here
  • Bugs for lunch

    Bugs for Lunch / lnsectos para el almuerzo

    By Margery Facklam, Sylvia Long

    Who eats bugs for lunch? Humans, animals and plants all do in this informative book of poems. Satiate your little reader’s quest for all things creepy and crawly with this fun book.

    Buy here
  • Diez Deditos

    Diez Deditos / Ten Little Fingers

    By José-Luis Orozco, Elisa Kleven

    Folk songs from many different Spanish-speaking countries grace the pages of this book of action songs. Follow diagrams and music included to delight young readers.

    Buy here
  • Freight train

    Freight Train / Tren de carga

    By Donald Crews

    This Caldecott Honor book helps young readers learn their numbers and colors in both English and Spanish. Help young readers with positional language and basic vocabulary using this classic book about trains.

    Buy here
  • In my family

    In My Family / En mi familia

    By Carmen Lomas Garza

    Carmen Lomas Garza’s paintings are described individually in both English and Spanish in this beautiful picture book. Illustrations about community and family are paired with memories about growing up in Kingsville, Texas.

    Buy here
  • Let's eat

    Let’s Eat! / ¡A comer!

    By Pat Mora, Maribel Suarez

    Written by the founder of the family literacy initiative, Children’s Day, this book depicts a typical day with young children. Build bilingual vocabulary around everyday family activities.

    Buy here
  • The lizard and the sun

    The Lizard and the Sun / La Lagartija y el Sol

    By Alma Flor Ada, Felipe Dávalos

    After the sun disappears, people and animals are afraid. But a brave lizard refuses to give up until she brings back the light.

    Buy here
  • Who hops

    Who Hops? / ¿Quién salta?

    By Katie Davis

    Some animals don’t hop, others can’t crawl. Help your young reader discover how different creatures get around in this silly picture book, available in both English and Spanish.

    Buy here
  • I need a hug

    I Need a Hug / Necesito un abrazo

    By Aaron Blabey

    A short and silly book about a porcupine in need of a hug (and a snake that just wants a kiss). Each page is translated in both English and Spanish within clear speech bubbles for the reader.

    Buy here
  • La guitarrista

    The Rockstar / La Guitarrista

    By Lucky Diaz, Micah Player, Carmen Tafolla

    A young girl in Los Angeles follows her dreams to become a rockstar, using a broken guitar that she found in the trash. With the help of her community, she repairs and repaints the guitar to look brand new. Fully bilingual edition available May 7, 2024.

    Buy here
  • Isabel and her Colores Go to School by Alexandra Alessandri

    Isabel and her Colores go to School

    By Alexandra Alessandri, Courtney Dawson

    Isabel speaks Spanish. When she goes to school, she has a hard time feeling comfortable because her classmates all speak English. With the help of her colores, she finds that friendship is a universal language.

    Buy here
  • Señorita mariposa

    Señorita Mariposa

    By Ben Gundersheimer, Marcos Almada Rivero

    Señorita Mariposa makes her flight from the U.S. and Canada down to Mexico. Written in rhymes, some in English, others in Spanish, this book details the trip of the Monarch Butterfly. Read about how she delights the animals and people along her way.

    Buy here

Literacy Programs

826LA - Sunset Blvd location

Echo Park
Route Details

826LA - Venice Blvd. location

Mar Vista
Route Details

Access Books

Details

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
Route Details

News Literacy Project

Details
Parentis Foundation

Route Details

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
Route Details

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
Route Details

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
Route Details

Ready, Set, Read!

Chinatown
Route Details

Read to a Child

Route Details

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
Route Details

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
Route Details

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
Route Details

Hands Together

Santa Ana
Route Details

Koreatown Youth and Community Center

Koreatown
Route Details

Mar Vista Family Center Preschool

Del Rey
Route Details

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
Route Details

Pathways LA

Koreatown
Route Details
Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
Route Details

South Central LAMP

South Park
Route Details

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

Details

Los Angeles County Library

Details

Orange County Public Libraries

Details

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.

