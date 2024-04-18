It’s never too early to read to your child. Us these tips to make it fun.

Reading together is a tried and true habit that takes your imagination to faraway places, supports your child’s development and cultivates a one-of-a-kind bond between you and your child. Here are a few of our favorite tips that will help your child become a confident, joyful reader.

Make it fun

For ages 0-3



Use gestures, facial and vocal expressions as you read. Use different voices for different characters.

Use puppets to expand on reading and storytelling.

Act out different characters with your child.

For preschool and beyond



As you read, encourage children to retell the story while they look at the pictures.

Dance or march to show different actions in a story.

Ask them to share “what would happen next” if they were the author of the story.

Reading by 9’s guide to reading readiness. Find expert tips, book recommendations and resources for parents of kids under age 5. Check out the guide

Tip: Always bring your personal flair to reading time. Be interactive and read with animation — this is where you can spark imagination together.

Advertisement

Conversation is key

For ages 0-3



While reading together, point at pictures and name objects. Repeat sounds of letters and model how to make sounds.

Build your child’s vocabulary by naming what they see. When you see a plane, for instance, say, “Look at that airplane. The airplane has wings. Why do you think they are called wings?”

Sing songs in your home language.

For preschool and beyond



Show your child the words, talk about the pictures.

Ask open-ended questions and allow them time to respond.

Choose books that help children expand their understanding of other people, cultures, races and beliefs.

Tip: Use Post-it notes to label objects around the house. This will teach your child new words and make them more comfortable as you introduce more through reading. As they get older, add adjectives to the labels to broaden their vocabulary.

This piece is a part of the L.A. Times parent reading guide, A guide to early learning: What to know for reading readiness. Find expert tips, book recommendations and local resources meant to help parents of kids under 5 incorporate reading into a child’s daily life.