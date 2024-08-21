These two apps will help your child start reading like a pro

Phonics is a method that teaches children how to read by connecting letters based on sound groups. Together, through memory and practice, children can begin to easily sound out and blend words when learning how to read. This method, “letters and sounds,” is a systematically applied approach to phonics that can be easily taught at home when introducing literacy at an early age. These are our two favorite applications for independent and accompanied learning when it comes to beginning your child’s phonics journey at home.

INDEPENDENT LEARNING: Kahoot! Learn to read by Poio

Pros:



polished animation and imagery

clear articulation and repetition

multiple languages offered

the phonics learning naturally builds toward a story

Cons:



crashed repeatedly on the iPad (using a 10th generation on 17.5.1)

audio continuously dropped and challenging to regulate

only one child profile is available for free

Pricing:

Free: 3 missions daily

$5.99: monthly access to 10 apps

$35.99: yearly access to 10 Kahoot! apps

ACCOMPANIED LEARNING: Reading.com

Pros:



provides dialogue for you to read aloud for your child

based on traditional literacy approaches

early lessons are call and response, promoting interaction between child and parent

songs and smooth graphics

Cons:



must watch videos before setting the program

lessons are not gamified and cannot be done independently

Pricing:

Advertisement

Monthly: $12.49

Yearly: $74.99