These two apps will help your child start reading like a pro
Phonics is a method that teaches children how to read by connecting letters based on sound groups. Together, through memory and practice, children can begin to easily sound out and blend words when learning how to read. This method, “letters and sounds,” is a systematically applied approach to phonics that can be easily taught at home when introducing literacy at an early age. These are our two favorite applications for independent and accompanied learning when it comes to beginning your child’s phonics journey at home.
INDEPENDENT LEARNING: Kahoot! Learn to read by Poio
Pros:
- polished animation and imagery
- clear articulation and repetition
- multiple languages offered
- the phonics learning naturally builds toward a story
Cons:
- crashed repeatedly on the iPad (using a 10th generation on 17.5.1)
- audio continuously dropped and challenging to regulate
- only one child profile is available for free
Pricing:
Free: 3 missions daily
$5.99: monthly access to 10 apps
$35.99: yearly access to 10 Kahoot! apps
ACCOMPANIED LEARNING: Reading.com
Pros:
- provides dialogue for you to read aloud for your child
- based on traditional literacy approaches
- early lessons are call and response, promoting interaction between child and parent
- songs and smooth graphics
Cons:
- must watch videos before setting the program
- lessons are not gamified and cannot be done independently
Pricing:
Monthly: $12.49
Yearly: $74.99