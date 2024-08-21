A guide to early learning: Back to school edition

The 2024 Back to School Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Ballmer Group. For parents and educators of children ages 0-5, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities, reading recommendations and more to encourage early education and literacy.
All of us have a favorite story. Whether it be a dragon-slaying fantasy, an adventurous journey to the center of the earth or a classic tale of a frog prince and princess, these childhood stories have enchanted past generations for years.
If you ask, a majority of us can recall being read these fairy tales within the first five years of our childhood. This period for any developing mind is most crucial. Whether we were cognizant of it or not, we began building and enhancing our early learning abilities. Through these fairy tales, young minds are pushed to think creatively about sequences of events, vernacular, interpersonal dynamics, emotions and actions. As we continue to pass these stories down, we continue to promote early childhood literacy while advancing academic preparation for children.
The Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 team aims to continue fostering this mission. This annual guidebook offers parents tools and resources to support at-home actions to aid early education and literacy. “The First 5 Years,” supported by the Ballmer Group, is structured to support English and Spanish bilingual development. Resources such as expert advice, at-home learning activities, book recommendations and, in an ever-evolving digital world, app recommendations are included to equip parents who do not know where to begin this journey.
Together, we hope these resources begin the fairy tale of your child’s educational journey and introduce them to the enchanting world of literacy.
Navigating the transition to the classroom
Set your little ones up for success. Learn how your child can be school-ready this fall in transitional kindergarten.
This book is an affirmation for children who are quick to anger. It shows young children that they aren’t alone in their reactions and that all parents love their children, no matter what emotions they show.
This sweet story about sticking up for your friends features only a few words per page, making it perfect for early readers. The simplistic artwork is charming. The text rhymes in English, making it easy to emphasize initial sounds.
What could the baby dinosaur want to eat? An English-speaking bird suggests everything he can think of until the Spanish-speaking dinosaur suggests a bird … a blue bird. What should our narrator suggest then?
