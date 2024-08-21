A guide to early learning: Back to school edition

The 2024 Back to School Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Ballmer Group. For parents and educators of children ages 0-5, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities, reading recommendations and more to encourage early education and literacy.

Dear parents, teachers and educators,

All of us have a favorite story. Whether it be a dragon-slaying fantasy, an adventurous journey to the center of the earth or a classic tale of a frog prince and princess, these childhood stories have enchanted past generations for years.

If you ask, a majority of us can recall being read these fairy tales within the first five years of our childhood. This period for any developing mind is most crucial. Whether we were cognizant of it or not, we began building and enhancing our early learning abilities. Through these fairy tales, young minds are pushed to think creatively about sequences of events, vernacular, interpersonal dynamics, emotions and actions. As we continue to pass these stories down, we continue to promote early childhood literacy while advancing academic preparation for children.

The Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 team aims to continue fostering this mission. This annual guidebook offers parents tools and resources to support at-home actions to aid early education and literacy. “The First 5 Years,” supported by the Ballmer Group, is structured to support English and Spanish bilingual development. Resources such as expert advice, at-home learning activities, book recommendations and, in an ever-evolving digital world, app recommendations are included to equip parents who do not know where to begin this journey.

Advertisement

Together, we hope these resources begin the fairy tale of your child’s educational journey and introduce them to the enchanting world of literacy.

Navigating the transition to the classroom

Set your little ones up for success. Learn how your child can be school-ready this fall in transitional kindergarten.

Introduce early literacy through reading and play

Practice phonics and “sound out” letters with your child.

Children’s desk

Answering your burning literacy questions What if my child doesn’t want to go to school? When young children go to school for the first time, it’s normal for them to refuse. Treatment for first-time jitters involves helping children understand how anxiety is making their body feel, talking to them about these feelings to help calm them, and making sure they attend school consistently and don’t avoid it with trips to the nurse. They may ask to visit the nurse because of stomach pains, which are actually a symptom of anxiety.



You can find many books about school anxiety (check out our August newsletter for some of our favorites) if you need help talking to your child about it. However, you should first talk to your child about their underlying concern to make sure the book is appropriate (i.e. you wouldn’t want a book about parental separation if the issue is really that they are afraid of their teacher). How can I best prepare them? Goals prior to schooling should be to solely set your child up for success, not teach them everything before arrival. The best preparation is aligned with what you usually do as a parent.

Make sure they get enough sleep: Children in preschool should be getting 10-13 hours of sleep each night.

Children in preschool should be getting 10-13 hours of sleep each night. Communication and language: Make sure that your child can communicate effectively with their teacher. Talk to them about your day, give them step-by-step directions and help them express their own wants and needs.

Make sure that your child can communicate effectively with their teacher. Talk to them about your day, give them step-by-step directions and help them express their own wants and needs. Motor skills: Help them become independent in the classroom. They will work on tracing and drawing in class, but give them the experience of holding a crayon or pencil and using safety scissors at home. You can also work on expected age-appropriate motor skills through play — completing puzzles, making cereal or macaroni necklaces, and basic coloring or painting. What kind of books should I get them? All books are good books. What are you trying to target? Do you think your child needs help with phonics? Try looking for “decodable books.” These texts are intended to focus on specific vowel and consonant patterns. With easily recognizable graphics, they function to help your child read as they build on prior knowledge. For example, there could be a focus on -at, with pictures of a cat, bat, rat, etc. A popular brand of these is the “Bob” books, but you can also find them themed with popular characters that your child loves.



Does your child need help with comprehension? To build these skills, we recommend starting with picture books with straightforward storylines. It is important to note that the type of book is less important than how you read with your child. Pause and let them predict what happens next, retell parts of the story and relate the story to their life to foster comprehension. When you chose books, consider their current interests to foster attention.

Book Recommendations

Literacy Programs

Advertisement

Support Services

Advertisement

Libraries

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.