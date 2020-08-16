‘Second Opinion,’ Episode 2: Controlling the Outbreak
“Second Opinion,” a new discussion series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the Los Angeles Times newsroom, takes you to the forefront of medical research and conversations about health, science and technology. Our second episode examines the crucial role of testing to halt the spread of COVID-19.
For this discussion, Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and scientist, is joined once more by renowned biologist William Haseltine. Together Soon-Shiong and Haseltine examine how various coronavirus tests work, and explain how members of the public can determine which tests are right for them.
“Second Opinion” is also available to watch on the media tab on our app and our YouTube channel.
The discussion is moderated by Eli Stokols of The Times’ Washington bureau.
Future “Second Opinion” series programming will feature similar topics, columns by notable experts, as well as virtual events focused on medicine.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. He is the chairman and chief executive of NantWorks, and the owner of or investor in a number of companies, including ImmunityBio and NantKwest, which are currently researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.
William Haseltine is a former professor at Harvard’s medical and public health schools, where he performed groundbreaking research on cancer and HIV/AIDS. Haseltine is also the founder and CEO of biotechnology companies responsible for drugs treating HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease. He is chair and president of the nonprofit think tank and advisory group Access Health International and is the author of seven books on health systems around the world. His most recent book is “A Family Guide to Covid: Questions and Answers for Parents, Grandparents, and Children.”
“Second Opinion” is also available to watch on the media tab on our app and our YouTube channel.
The discussion is moderated by Eli Stokols of The Times’ Washington bureau.
Future “Second Opinion” series programming will feature similar topics, columns by notable experts, as well as virtual events focused on medicine.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. He is the chairman and chief executive of NantWorks, and the owner of or investor in a number of companies, including ImmunityBio and NantKwest, which are currently researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.
William Haseltine is a former professor at Harvard’s medical and public health schools, where he performed groundbreaking research on cancer and HIV/AIDS. Haseltine is also the founder and CEO of biotechnology companies responsible for drugs treating HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease. He is chair and president of the nonprofit think tank and advisory group Access Health International and is the author of seven books on health systems around the world. His most recent book is “A Family Guide to Covid: Questions and Answers for Parents, Grandparents, and Children.”