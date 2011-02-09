Ted Williams living in a sober house in L.A., calls rehab decision ‘rushed’

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

Where did Ted Williams get to? You know, Ted Williams, the once-homeless man with the golden voice who rose to instant fame and then bailed on Dr. Phil-inspired rehab after less than two weeks, dropping off the national radar almost as quickly as he hit it?

Turns out he’s now in a sober-living house, working to find his place in the L.A. voice-over community, he said Wednesday in an interview on ‘The Early Show.’ (You can watch the interview here.)

Appearing calmer and more put together than in his appearances on that show and others in the whirlwind of his instant fame, Williams explained why he so quickly left live-in rehab in Texas -- a situation into which he said he was probably ‘very rushed.’

‘I love Dr. Phil [McGraw] ... his concern and his caring,’ Williams said. ‘But I felt scripted. I was doing live phone-ins from rehab.’ He said he’d never heard of such a thing -- checking in long distance about how he was doing while others were in classes.

‘I was told by some people from the voice-over community in Los Angeles that they have a clean-living sober house,’ he said. ‘That’s where I’m living now.’ He said he can come and go but has to check in and give samples for testing.

With all the opportunities showered upon him, Williams said, it was a challenge to keep a level head and ‘possibly come to one decision.’

‘The weight of the world was on my shoulders,’ he said, with people in airports and elsewhere shouting, ‘Hey, Ted, we’re rooting for you’ and ‘Hey, Ted, don’t let us down.’

He said this time around, he wants to focus on a charitable foundation he’s established in Columbus, Ohio.

