Wendy Williams ‘can find peace’ at Brock Pierce’s mansion, says former child star

Wendy Williams can “begin her journey to healing” at former child star Brock Pierce’s mansion, he said.

Wendy Williams has a vocal supporter in former child star and cryptocurrency mogul Brock Pierce.

Pierce, who rose to fame of his time on “The Mighty Ducks” before co-founding crypto company Tether, offered one of his homes to the former daytime talk show host amid her public battle against her financial guardian. “When I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore,” Pierce told Page Six in a statement published Wednesday.

Pierce said he is offering “national treasure” Williams “a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing.” The former independent presidential candidate, who previously appeared on Williams’ daytime talk show, voiced his support after the radio and TV host was hospitalized earlier this week.

Advertisement

New York police confirmed to The Times that officers on Monday responded to a welfare check at a senior living facility in New York where Williams reportedly dropped a hand-written note pleading for “help” out a window. Police confirmed that “EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation.” TMZ published video of Williams, 60, arm-in-arm with an officer as police escorted her to an ambulance.

Williams has been out of the public eye since the end of her long-running talk series in 2022 and amid claims of her declining mental state and a tense guardianship battle. Despite this, her hospitalization this week proved an opportunity for Williams to dispel concerns about her health and rail against her guardian.

She carried out several phone interviews on Tuesday with outlets including radio show “The Breakfast Club” and morning show “Good Day New York” from her hospital room. In those conversations, she and caregiver Ginalisa Monterroso raised concerns about the guardian’s alleged control over Williams and touted the results of Williams’ competency tests: She passed with “flying colors.”

Advertisement

Williams will continue her latest streak of speaking out Friday when she is set to call into “The View.”