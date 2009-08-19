Kings rookie camp set to open

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

If you’re a Kings fan, then you will want to try to get to this year’s annual rookie camp, which begins Sept. 6. There are plenty of rookies worth watching, especially center Brayden Schenn, the Kings’ top (and fifth overall) pick in this year’s entry draft who turns 18 on Saturday. Schenn’s brother, Luke, was a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 entry draft and has become a star defenseman with the Leafs.

The camp will be held at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, and all on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 9 with a second game the next day beginning at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Kings’ regular preseason training camp begins Sept. 13.

Other rookies to pay attention to: Kyle Clifford (35th overall draft pick this year), Thomas Hickey (fourth overall in 2007), Jeff Zatkoff (74th overall in 2006) and Colten Teubert (13th overall in 2008).

PRACTICE AND GAME SCHEDULE FOR KINGS ROOKIE CAMP

(Subject to change):

Sept. 6: On-ice practices 10 a.m.-noon, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: On-ice practices 10 a.m.-noon, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: On-ice practices 10 a.m.-noon, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Pre-game skate 9-10:30 a.m.; game vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: Pre-game skate 9-10 a.m.; game vs. Phoenix, 2 p.m.

KINGS ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

Forwards

Justin Azevedo

Kyle Clifford

Corey Elkins

Bud Holloway

Dwight King

Brandon Kozun

Andrei Loktionov

Tyler Maxwell*

Juraj Mikus

Jordan Nolan

Michael Pelech

Brayden Schenn

Linden Vey

Geoff Walker*

Geordie Wudrick

Defensemen

Andrew Campbell

Nicolas Deslauriers

Radko Gudas*

Thomas Hickey

David Kolomatis

Alec Martinez

Patrick Mullen

Colten Teubert

Viatcheslav Voynov

Goaltenders

Jean-Francois Berube

Martin Jones

Jeff Zatkoff

* on tryout

-- Debbie Goffa