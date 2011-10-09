Tim Tebow: Does he deserve to be an NFL starter?

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

Tim Tebow played well in a reserve role Sunday, but did he play himself into a starting quarterback job?

Well, Tebow’s loyal fanbase certainly thinks so after the former Heisman Trophy winner tried to rally the Denver Broncos, even though they ended up losing to the San Diego Chargers, 29-24.

Advertisement

But Denver Coach John Fox isn’t about to give in to Tebowmania just yet. Despite hearing chants of “Tebow! Tebow!” as his team left the field, Fox said he’ll have to watch game film and consult with his assistants before making a decision as to who he’ll start at quarterback against Miami when the team returns from its bye week.



Tebow ran for a touchdown and threw for another after replacing starting quarterback Kyle Orton in the third quarter. He had a shot of winning the game, but threw an incomplete pass into the end zone as time expired.

Advertisement

Tebow completed four of 10 passes for 79 yards and picked up 38 yards in six carries.

After the game, Tebow didn’t speculate on whether he’d be starting an NFL game soon.

“I have no idea,” Tebow said. “Thankfully, I don’t have to make those decisions. Other people do that and I just go play football.”

What do you think? Should Tebow be made a starter or should the Broncos stick with Orton?

RELATED:

Sam Farmer: How the West is winning this season in the NFL

Advertisement

Detroit will try to rush Chicago in ‘Monday Night Football’

Raiders hang on to be Texas a day after Al Davis’ death

-- Austin Knoblauch

The Associated Press contributed to this report.