Girls’ basketball: Southern Section playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

DIVISION 1AA

Wild-card games, Thursday, 7 p.m.

A--Knight at Valencia

B--King at Inglewood

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Long Beach Poly

#16 Rancho Verde at Silverado

Santa Monica at #9 Buena

Great Oak at #8 Etiwanda

Arcadia at #5 Brea Olinda

#12 Orange Lutheran at Schurr

#13 Cajon at Warren

Quartz Hill at #4 Edison

Rancho Cucamonga at #3 Corona Santiago

#14 San Clemente at Long Beach Wilson

Colony at #11 Canyon Springs

Los Alamitos at #6 Troy

Los Osos at #7 Rialto

#10 Millikan at Chaffey

Chaparral at #15 Woodbridge

Winner wild-card B at #2 Mater Dei

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3 at Anaheim Convention Center

DIVISION 1A

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo at #1 Summit

#16 West Ranch at Oxnard Pacifica

Crescenta Valley at #9 Katella

#8 Downey at Trabuco Hills

La Sierra at #5 Diamond Bar

Temecula Valley at #12 Santa Fe

Fountain Valley at #13 Burbank

Upland at #4 Corona Centennial

Dana Hills at #3 Huntington Beach

#14 Lakewood at Miller

Santa Margarita at #11 Capistrano Valley

#6 Riverside Poly at Heritage

#7 Villa Park at Anaheim

El Rancho at #10 Highland

Burbank Burroughs at #15 Paloma Valley

Marina at #2 El Toro

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 2AA

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at #1 Keppel

#16 Newbury Park at Godinez

Tesoro at #9 Segerstrom

Redlands at #8 Canyon Country Canyon

Sunny Hills at #5 Lynwood

Loara at #11 Irvine University

Ayala at #13 Royal

#4 Anaheim Canyon at Aliso Niguel

Yucaipa at #3 Riverside North

#14 Cypress at Victor Valley

La Quinta at #12 Westminster

West Covina at #6 Thousand Oaks

Arroyo Valley at #7 Whittier

#10 Redondo at Chino

#15 Redlands East Valley at Chino Hills

Channel Islands at #2 Ventura

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 2A

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

La Serna at #1 Foothill

San Gabriel at #16 Serrano

#9 Peninsula at Patriot

Don Lugo at #8 Eisenhower

Beaumont at #5 Murrieta Valley

San Bernardino at #12 Indio

#13 North Torrance at Savanna

Righetti at #4 Dos Pueblos

Mira Costa at #3 Camarillo

#14 Moorpark at Mayfair

Oak Hills at #11 Arlington

El Dorado at #6 Culver City

Claremont at #7 Saugus

#10 Norco at Citrus Hill

Kaiser at #15 Sultana

Beckman at #2 Perris

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 3AAA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at #1 West Torrance

Palm Springs at #16 Carter

Beverly Hills at #9 Norwalk

#8 Esperanza at Hemet

Baldwin Park at #5 Gahr

Rowland at #12 South Torrance

#13 Westlake at La Habra

Santa Barbara at #4 Rio Mesa

Golden Valley at #3 Arroyo Grande

Fullerton at #14 Arroyo

Garden Grove Santiago at #11 Torrance

Temescal Canyon at #6 La Palma Kennedy

Cerritos at #7 Agoura

#10 Sonora at Citrus Valley

Glendora at #15 Los Amigos

South Hills at #2 Bonita

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 3AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 Yorba Linda, bye

#16 Northwood at Jurupa Hills

Lakeside at #9 Yucca Valley

#8 Jurupa Valley at Sierra Vista

#5 Antelope Valley, bye

West Valley at #12 Rosemead

#13 Garden Grove Pacifica at Palm Desert

#4 Laguna Hills, bye

El Modena at #3 Diamond Ranch

#14 Hawthorne at Rancho Alamitos

Ramona at #11 Monrovia

San Juan Hills at #6 Palos Verdes

#7 Irvine at San Jacinto

La Mirada at #10 Hacienda Heights Wilson

Barstow at #15 South Pasadena

#2 Alemany, bye

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 3A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 Oak Park, bye

Hueneme at #16 Lompoc

#9 Charter Oak at El Monte

#8 San Dimas, bye

#5 Atascadero, bye

Azusa at #12 Estancia

Firebaugh at #13 Ocean View

#4 St. Lucy’s, bye

#3 Bishop Amat at Santa Paula

Rim of the World at #14 Hesperia

Gladstone at #11 Artesia

#6 Lakewood St. Joseph, bye

#7 La Canada, bye

Saddleback at #10 Corona del Mar

Rubidoux at #15 Ganesha

#2 Covina, bye

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 4AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Nipomo at #1 Windward

Harvard-Westlake at #16 Workman

#9 Bishop Montgomery at Notre Dame Academy

Compton Centennial at #8 JSerra

Flintridge-Sacred Heart at #5 Muir

#12 St. Anthony at Chadwick

Nordhoff at #13 Morro Bay

Costa Mesa at #4 St. Bernard

Santa Clara at #3 Chaminade

Santa Maria St. Joseph at #14 Sierra Canyon

El Segundo at #11 Pasadena Poly

Louisville at #6 Bell-Jeff

Sherman Oaks Norte Dame at #7 Serra

#10 Rosary at Twentynine Palms

San Marino at #15 Duarte

Santa Ynez at #2 Oaks Christian

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 4A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 Campbell Hall at Bishop Conaty-Our Lady of Loretto

Paraclete at #16 Ontario Christian

Mayfield at #9 Marlborough

#8 La Salle at Riverside Prep

Excelsior at #5 Los Angeles Baptist

#12 Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crossroads

#13 Immaculate Heart at Nuview Bridge

University Prep at #4 Whitney

#3 Brentwood at Kern Valley

#14 Whittier Christian at La Reina

Orcutt Academy at #11 Milken

Loma Linda Academy at #6 St. Monica

Carpinteria at #7 St. Bonaventure

Westridge at #10 Marymount

Big Bear at #15 Archer

#2 St. Paul at Riverside Notre Dame

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 5AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Pilibos at #1 Mission Prep

Sage Hill at #16 Fairmont Prep

Bishop at #9 Aquinas

Flintridge Prep at #8 St. Genevieve

Saddleback Valley Christian at #5 St. Margaret’s

#12 Bishop Diego at Holy Family

Animo Leadership at #13 Granada Hills Hillcrest Christian

Buckley at #4 Templeton

Arrowhead Christian at #3 Providence

Anza Hamilton at #14 Brethren Christian

St. Matthias at #11 Desert

California Military at #6 Mesa Grande Academy

Linfield Christian at #7 Village Christian

#10 Thacher at Temecula Prep

Bloomington Christian at #15 Sherman Indian

San Gabriel Mission at #2 Villanova Prep

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 5A

Wild-card games, Thursday, 7 p.m.

A--#9 Pacifica Christian at Le Lycee

B--Tarbut V’Torah at #13 CSDR

C--Pacific Hills at Marywood-Palm Vly

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#1 Rolling Hills Prep at Lone Pine

Winner wild-card A at #8 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

#12 Public Safety Academy at #5 Holy Martyrs

Winner wild-card B at #4 Canoga Park AGBU

Winner wild-card C at #3 Avalon

#6 Pasadena AGBU at #11 Academy for Academic Excellence

#10 Pomona Catholic at #7 Ribet Academy

Riverside Christian at #2 Lancaster Desert Christian

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 Orangewood Academy, bye

Trona at #16 Packinghouse Christian

Pilgrim at #9 North County Christian

St. Monica Academy at #8 California Lutheran

New Harvest Christian at #5 Baptist Christian

Coastal Christian at #12 Boron

Liberty Christian at #13 Baker Valley

#4 Hesperia Christian, bye

#3 Santa Maria Valley Christian, bye

Eastside Christian at #14 Price

Lake Arrowhead Christian at #11 Academy of Careers and Exploration

#6 Rio Hondo Prep at Shalhevet

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at #7 Calvary Baptist

Maricopa at #10 Los Angeles Adventist

Immanuel Christian at #15 Bethel Baptist

#2 Providence Hall at Newbury Park Adventist

Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.