Girls’ basketball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 1AA
Wild-card games, Thursday, 7 p.m.
A--Knight at Valencia
B--King at Inglewood
First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Long Beach Poly
#16 Rancho Verde at Silverado
Santa Monica at #9 Buena
Great Oak at #8 Etiwanda
Arcadia at #5 Brea Olinda
#12 Orange Lutheran at Schurr
#13 Cajon at Warren
Quartz Hill at #4 Edison
Rancho Cucamonga at #3 Corona Santiago
#14 San Clemente at Long Beach Wilson
Colony at #11 Canyon Springs
Los Alamitos at #6 Troy
Los Osos at #7 Rialto
#10 Millikan at Chaffey
Chaparral at #15 Woodbridge
Winner wild-card B at #2 Mater Dei
Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3 at Anaheim Convention Center
DIVISION 1A
First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Mission Viejo at #1 Summit
#16 West Ranch at Oxnard Pacifica
Crescenta Valley at #9 Katella
#8 Downey at Trabuco Hills
La Sierra at #5 Diamond Bar
Temecula Valley at #12 Santa Fe
Fountain Valley at #13 Burbank
Upland at #4 Corona Centennial
Dana Hills at #3 Huntington Beach
#14 Lakewood at Miller
Santa Margarita at #11 Capistrano Valley
#6 Riverside Poly at Heritage
#7 Villa Park at Anaheim
El Rancho at #10 Highland
Burbank Burroughs at #15 Paloma Valley
Marina at #2 El Toro
Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 2AA
First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at #1 Keppel
#16 Newbury Park at Godinez
Tesoro at #9 Segerstrom
Redlands at #8 Canyon Country Canyon
Sunny Hills at #5 Lynwood
Loara at #11 Irvine University
Ayala at #13 Royal
#4 Anaheim Canyon at Aliso Niguel
Yucaipa at #3 Riverside North
#14 Cypress at Victor Valley
La Quinta at #12 Westminster
West Covina at #6 Thousand Oaks
Arroyo Valley at #7 Whittier
#10 Redondo at Chino
#15 Redlands East Valley at Chino Hills
Channel Islands at #2 Ventura
Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 2A
First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.
La Serna at #1 Foothill
San Gabriel at #16 Serrano
#9 Peninsula at Patriot
Don Lugo at #8 Eisenhower
Beaumont at #5 Murrieta Valley
San Bernardino at #12 Indio
#13 North Torrance at Savanna
Righetti at #4 Dos Pueblos
Mira Costa at #3 Camarillo
#14 Moorpark at Mayfair
Oak Hills at #11 Arlington
El Dorado at #6 Culver City
Claremont at #7 Saugus
#10 Norco at Citrus Hill
Kaiser at #15 Sultana
Beckman at #2 Perris
Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 3AAA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Pasadena at #1 West Torrance
Palm Springs at #16 Carter
Beverly Hills at #9 Norwalk
#8 Esperanza at Hemet
Baldwin Park at #5 Gahr
Rowland at #12 South Torrance
#13 Westlake at La Habra
Santa Barbara at #4 Rio Mesa
Golden Valley at #3 Arroyo Grande
Fullerton at #14 Arroyo
Garden Grove Santiago at #11 Torrance
Temescal Canyon at #6 La Palma Kennedy
Cerritos at #7 Agoura
#10 Sonora at Citrus Valley
Glendora at #15 Los Amigos
South Hills at #2 Bonita
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 3AA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#1 Yorba Linda, bye
#16 Northwood at Jurupa Hills
Lakeside at #9 Yucca Valley
#8 Jurupa Valley at Sierra Vista
#5 Antelope Valley, bye
West Valley at #12 Rosemead
#13 Garden Grove Pacifica at Palm Desert
#4 Laguna Hills, bye
El Modena at #3 Diamond Ranch
#14 Hawthorne at Rancho Alamitos
Ramona at #11 Monrovia
San Juan Hills at #6 Palos Verdes
#7 Irvine at San Jacinto
La Mirada at #10 Hacienda Heights Wilson
Barstow at #15 South Pasadena
#2 Alemany, bye
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 3A
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#1 Oak Park, bye
Hueneme at #16 Lompoc
#9 Charter Oak at El Monte
#8 San Dimas, bye
#5 Atascadero, bye
Azusa at #12 Estancia
Firebaugh at #13 Ocean View
#4 St. Lucy’s, bye
#3 Bishop Amat at Santa Paula
Rim of the World at #14 Hesperia
Gladstone at #11 Artesia
#6 Lakewood St. Joseph, bye
#7 La Canada, bye
Saddleback at #10 Corona del Mar
Rubidoux at #15 Ganesha
#2 Covina, bye
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 4AA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Nipomo at #1 Windward
Harvard-Westlake at #16 Workman
#9 Bishop Montgomery at Notre Dame Academy
Compton Centennial at #8 JSerra
Flintridge-Sacred Heart at #5 Muir
#12 St. Anthony at Chadwick
Nordhoff at #13 Morro Bay
Costa Mesa at #4 St. Bernard
Santa Clara at #3 Chaminade
Santa Maria St. Joseph at #14 Sierra Canyon
El Segundo at #11 Pasadena Poly
Louisville at #6 Bell-Jeff
Sherman Oaks Norte Dame at #7 Serra
#10 Rosary at Twentynine Palms
San Marino at #15 Duarte
Santa Ynez at #2 Oaks Christian
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 4A
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#1 Campbell Hall at Bishop Conaty-Our Lady of Loretto
Paraclete at #16 Ontario Christian
Mayfield at #9 Marlborough
#8 La Salle at Riverside Prep
Excelsior at #5 Los Angeles Baptist
#12 Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crossroads
#13 Immaculate Heart at Nuview Bridge
University Prep at #4 Whitney
#3 Brentwood at Kern Valley
#14 Whittier Christian at La Reina
Orcutt Academy at #11 Milken
Loma Linda Academy at #6 St. Monica
Carpinteria at #7 St. Bonaventure
Westridge at #10 Marymount
Big Bear at #15 Archer
#2 St. Paul at Riverside Notre Dame
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 5AA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Pilibos at #1 Mission Prep
Sage Hill at #16 Fairmont Prep
Bishop at #9 Aquinas
Flintridge Prep at #8 St. Genevieve
Saddleback Valley Christian at #5 St. Margaret’s
#12 Bishop Diego at Holy Family
Animo Leadership at #13 Granada Hills Hillcrest Christian
Buckley at #4 Templeton
Arrowhead Christian at #3 Providence
Anza Hamilton at #14 Brethren Christian
St. Matthias at #11 Desert
California Military at #6 Mesa Grande Academy
Linfield Christian at #7 Village Christian
#10 Thacher at Temecula Prep
Bloomington Christian at #15 Sherman Indian
San Gabriel Mission at #2 Villanova Prep
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 5A
Wild-card games, Thursday, 7 p.m.
A--#9 Pacifica Christian at Le Lycee
B--Tarbut V’Torah at #13 CSDR
C--Pacific Hills at Marywood-Palm Vly
First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#1 Rolling Hills Prep at Lone Pine
Winner wild-card A at #8 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
#12 Public Safety Academy at #5 Holy Martyrs
Winner wild-card B at #4 Canoga Park AGBU
Winner wild-card C at #3 Avalon
#6 Pasadena AGBU at #11 Academy for Academic Excellence
#10 Pomona Catholic at #7 Ribet Academy
Riverside Christian at #2 Lancaster Desert Christian
Notes: Second round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb 25; semifinals, Feb. 28. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#1 Orangewood Academy, bye
Trona at #16 Packinghouse Christian
Pilgrim at #9 North County Christian
St. Monica Academy at #8 California Lutheran
New Harvest Christian at #5 Baptist Christian
Coastal Christian at #12 Boron
Liberty Christian at #13 Baker Valley
#4 Hesperia Christian, bye
#3 Santa Maria Valley Christian, bye
Eastside Christian at #14 Price
Lake Arrowhead Christian at #11 Academy of Careers and Exploration
#6 Rio Hondo Prep at Shalhevet
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at #7 Calvary Baptist
Maricopa at #10 Los Angeles Adventist
Immanuel Christian at #15 Bethel Baptist
#2 Providence Hall at Newbury Park Adventist
Notes: Second round, Saturday; quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb 25. Championship, Feb. 29-Mar. 3.