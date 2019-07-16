Garden Grove : Buena-Clinton Project Advanced by Council

Plans to revitalize part of the Buena-Clinton neighborhood moved forward this week when the City Council voted to begin Phase 2 of the new Buena-Clinton industrial park project.

The industrial park is being constructed on 7.8 acres north of Keel Avenue between Buena and Clinton streets. In Phase 1, nine of the area’s most dilapidated apartment buildings were leveled and about 120 families were relocated, Assistant City Manager Mike Fenderson said.

“All that is there now is a vacant lot,” he added.

The Buena Clinton Center, a development partnership of Stan Smolin and John W. Casey Jr., bought the entire 7.8-acre site from the city and is selling parcels to industrial companies, city officials said.

The developers will relocate Carr-Griff Manufacturing Co., an Anaheim manufacturer of recreational equipment, to a site in the industrial park between Westminster and Keel avenues.

Monday night’s 4-0 vote, with one councilman absent, signaled the go-ahead for the construction.

The industrial park is part of the city’s project to redevelop the slum corridor bordered by Buena and Clinton streets. The plan includes creating a park on Keel Avenue, building low- and moderate-income housing and renovating buildings.