COUNTYWIDE : Anti-Drug Board Seeks Applicant

The Sheriff’s Department is looking for a female high school student to serve on its Drug Use Is Life Abuse board of directors.

The nonprofit organization serves to increase awareness of the effects of drugs on society, said Liz Ahart, executive assistant. The 35-member board directs the activities of the organization and meets four times a year.

Student members have full voting privileges and are encouraged to attend the group’s monthly brainstorming sessions, Ahart said.

The board has two high school student members, male and female. Applicants for the female’s post can find forms in their principals’ offices or call (714) 567-3900. Current sophomores are preferred, so that they will be able to serve for two years.