Sockers to Put Hirmez On MSL Waiver List

Veteran midfielder Waad Hirmez, who played for the Sockers for seven years, will be placed on waivers today, the team announced.

Hirmez, the Sockers’ fourth all-time leading goal scorer (153) and career leader in power-play goals (36), has 72 hours to be claimed before he becomes a free agent.

Coach Ron Newman said in a statement that the club offered Hirmez a pay increase--despite the MSL’s salary cap reduction--and also gave him the opportunity to be the first Socker signed, but Hirmez rejected the offer.

Hirmez, drafted out of Point Loma High in 1981, led the team in goals last year (43), for the second consecutive year. He holds the team record for more power-play goals in a season (13). His 243 points rank him sixth on the all-time points list.