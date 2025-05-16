Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Crean Lutheran 6, La Habra 1

West Ranch 4, Palm Desert 3

Sultana 2, Royal 1

Loyola 8, Sierra Canyon 1

Servite 1, Riverside Prep 0

Anaheim Canyon 10, Maranatha 6

Etiwanda 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5

Gahr 10, La Salle 0

Oaks Christian 9, Redlands East Valley 2

Torrance 5, Chino Hills 1

Fountain Valley 4, El Segundo 2

Trabuco Hills 4, Bonita 3

Foothill 6, Millikan 4

San Clemente 8, Westlake 0

Mater Dei 3, South Hills 0

Simi Valley 3, Ventura 0

DIVISION 4

Woodbridge 4, Cerritos Valley Christian 1

Irvine 8, St. Bernard 0

Thousand Oaks 5, La Quinta 1

Claremont 2, Apple Valley 1

Dos Pueblos 5, Katella 3

Valencia 4, Northview 1

Trinity Classical Academy 3, Don Lugo 2

Grand Terrace 4, Chino 3

Saugus 22, Wiseburn Da Vinci 3

Murrieta Mesa 6, Santa Monica 0

Ganesha 2, Burbank Burroughs 0

La Canada 6, Downey 5

South Torrance 2, Culver City 0

Sonora 3, Linfield Christian 2

Monrovia 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 2

Oxnard Pacifica 8, California 0

DIVISION 6

Shadow Hills 2, Arroyo Valley 1

St. Monica 12, Paramount 8

Crossroads 6, Hesperia 3

Rancho Mirage 7, Rancho Verde 2

Estancia 10, Alhambra 8

Foothill Tech 3, South El Monte 1

Orange County Pacifica Christian 6, Quartz Hill 2

Muir 3, Rio Hondo Prep 1

Cerritos 5, Banning 1

Marshall 7, Leuzinger 0

Ridgecrest Burroughs 7, Savanna 6

Sante Fe 4, Windward 1

Tustin 2, Littlerock 0

Heritage Christian 9, Adelanto 2

St. Bonaventure 3, Pasadena 1

Montebello 2, Oakwood 0

DIVISION 8

Colton, bye

University Prep 9, Bolsa Grande 4

New Roads 11, Santa Ana 6

Duarte 7, Dunn 5

Fillmore 7, Santa Maria Valley Christian 2

San Jacinto Valley 6, Lancaster Desert Christian 4

Cate 3, Azusa 2

Westminster La Quinta 2, Rosemead 1

Yeshiva 7, Rancho Alamitos 3

Beverly Hills 10, Pasadena Poly 6

Hesperia Christian 3, Big Bear 2

Pioneer 5, Calvary Baptist 0

Arroyo 7, Edgewood 0

Placentia Valencia 11, Temecula Prep 5

San Bernardino 5, Rolling Hills Prep 4

AB Miller 7, Cal Lutheran 6

DIVISION 9

Nuview Bridge 17, Gorman 0

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 1

Los Osos at Corona

Norco at Laguna Beach

Villa Park at Aquinas

Vista Murrieta at St. John Bosco

Santa Margarita at Huntington Beach

Orange Lutheran at Los Alamitos

Arcadia at Mira Costa

El Dorado at Crespi

DIVISION 2

Crean Lutheran at West Ranch

Loyola at Sultana

Anaheim Canyon at Servite

Gahr at Etiwanda

Oaks Christian at Torrance

Trabuco Hills at Fountain Valley

Foothill at San Clemente

Mater Dei at Simi Valley

DIVISION 3

San Dimas at Colony

Fullerton at Paraclete

Arrowhead Christian at Warren

Cajon at Beckman

Temecula Valley at Great Oak

Crescenta Valley at Castaic

Costa Mesa at San Juan Hills

Yucaipa at Glendora

DIVISION 4

Irvine at Woodbridge

Thousand Oaks at Claremont

Dos Pueblos at Valencia

Trinity Classical Academy at Grand Terrace

Saugus at Murrieta Mesa

Ganesha at La Canada

South Torrance at Sonora

Monrovia at Oxnard Pacifica

DIVISION 5

Northwood at Laguna Hills

Citrus Hill at Highland

Jurupa Hills at St. Anthony

Kennedy at Hillcrest

Liberty at La Serna

Bishop Montgomery at Elsinore

Camarillo at Moreno Valley

Riverside Poly vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College

DIVISION 6

Shadow Hills at St. Monica

Rancho Mirage at Crossroads

Foothill Tech at Estancia

Muir at Orange County Pacifica Christian

Cerritos at Marshall

Santa Fe at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Tustin at Heritage Christian

Montebello at St. Bonaventure

DIVISION 7

Channel Islands at Chaffey

Western Christian at Norwalk

Mary Star of the Sea at Lancaster

Milken Community at Garden Grove

Silverado at Grace

Flintridge Prep at Don Bosco Tech

Granite Hills at Riverside Notre Dame

DIVISION 8

University Prep at Colton, Monday

Duarte at New Roads

Fillmore at San Jacinto Valley

Cate at Westminster La Quinta

Yeshiva at Beverly Hills

Pioneer at Hesperia Christian

Arroyo at Placentia Valencia

AB Miller at San Bernardino

DIVISION 9

Coast Union at Loma Linda Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.

Coast Christian at Saddleback

Mountain View at Shalhevet

Pomona at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Twentynine Palms at Cobalt

Academy for Academic Excellence at Garden Grove Santiago

Santa Rosa Academy at St. Lestonnac

Nuview Bridge at Ojai Valley

Note: Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.

