High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
-
- Share via
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Crean Lutheran 6, La Habra 1
West Ranch 4, Palm Desert 3
Sultana 2, Royal 1
Loyola 8, Sierra Canyon 1
Servite 1, Riverside Prep 0
Anaheim Canyon 10, Maranatha 6
Etiwanda 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5
Gahr 10, La Salle 0
Oaks Christian 9, Redlands East Valley 2
Torrance 5, Chino Hills 1
Fountain Valley 4, El Segundo 2
Trabuco Hills 4, Bonita 3
Foothill 6, Millikan 4
San Clemente 8, Westlake 0
Mater Dei 3, South Hills 0
Simi Valley 3, Ventura 0
DIVISION 4
Woodbridge 4, Cerritos Valley Christian 1
Irvine 8, St. Bernard 0
Thousand Oaks 5, La Quinta 1
Claremont 2, Apple Valley 1
Dos Pueblos 5, Katella 3
Valencia 4, Northview 1
Trinity Classical Academy 3, Don Lugo 2
Grand Terrace 4, Chino 3
Saugus 22, Wiseburn Da Vinci 3
Murrieta Mesa 6, Santa Monica 0
Ganesha 2, Burbank Burroughs 0
La Canada 6, Downey 5
South Torrance 2, Culver City 0
Sonora 3, Linfield Christian 2
Monrovia 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 2
Oxnard Pacifica 8, California 0
DIVISION 6
Shadow Hills 2, Arroyo Valley 1
St. Monica 12, Paramount 8
Crossroads 6, Hesperia 3
Rancho Mirage 7, Rancho Verde 2
Estancia 10, Alhambra 8
Foothill Tech 3, South El Monte 1
Orange County Pacifica Christian 6, Quartz Hill 2
Muir 3, Rio Hondo Prep 1
Cerritos 5, Banning 1
Marshall 7, Leuzinger 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 7, Savanna 6
Sante Fe 4, Windward 1
Tustin 2, Littlerock 0
Heritage Christian 9, Adelanto 2
St. Bonaventure 3, Pasadena 1
Montebello 2, Oakwood 0
DIVISION 8
Colton, bye
University Prep 9, Bolsa Grande 4
New Roads 11, Santa Ana 6
Duarte 7, Dunn 5
Fillmore 7, Santa Maria Valley Christian 2
San Jacinto Valley 6, Lancaster Desert Christian 4
Cate 3, Azusa 2
Westminster La Quinta 2, Rosemead 1
Yeshiva 7, Rancho Alamitos 3
Beverly Hills 10, Pasadena Poly 6
Hesperia Christian 3, Big Bear 2
Pioneer 5, Calvary Baptist 0
Arroyo 7, Edgewood 0
Placentia Valencia 11, Temecula Prep 5
San Bernardino 5, Rolling Hills Prep 4
AB Miller 7, Cal Lutheran 6
DIVISION 9
Nuview Bridge 17, Gorman 0
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 1
Los Osos at Corona
Norco at Laguna Beach
Villa Park at Aquinas
Vista Murrieta at St. John Bosco
Santa Margarita at Huntington Beach
Orange Lutheran at Los Alamitos
Arcadia at Mira Costa
El Dorado at Crespi
DIVISION 2
Crean Lutheran at West Ranch
Loyola at Sultana
Anaheim Canyon at Servite
Gahr at Etiwanda
Oaks Christian at Torrance
Trabuco Hills at Fountain Valley
Foothill at San Clemente
Mater Dei at Simi Valley
DIVISION 3
San Dimas at Colony
Fullerton at Paraclete
Arrowhead Christian at Warren
Cajon at Beckman
Temecula Valley at Great Oak
Crescenta Valley at Castaic
Costa Mesa at San Juan Hills
Yucaipa at Glendora
DIVISION 4
Irvine at Woodbridge
Thousand Oaks at Claremont
Dos Pueblos at Valencia
Trinity Classical Academy at Grand Terrace
Saugus at Murrieta Mesa
Ganesha at La Canada
South Torrance at Sonora
Monrovia at Oxnard Pacifica
DIVISION 5
Northwood at Laguna Hills
Citrus Hill at Highland
Jurupa Hills at St. Anthony
Kennedy at Hillcrest
Liberty at La Serna
Bishop Montgomery at Elsinore
Camarillo at Moreno Valley
Riverside Poly vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College
DIVISION 6
Shadow Hills at St. Monica
Rancho Mirage at Crossroads
Foothill Tech at Estancia
Muir at Orange County Pacifica Christian
Cerritos at Marshall
Santa Fe at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Tustin at Heritage Christian
Montebello at St. Bonaventure
DIVISION 7
Channel Islands at Chaffey
Western Christian at Norwalk
Mary Star of the Sea at Lancaster
Milken Community at Garden Grove
Silverado at Grace
Flintridge Prep at Don Bosco Tech
Granite Hills at Riverside Notre Dame
DIVISION 8
University Prep at Colton, Monday
Duarte at New Roads
Fillmore at San Jacinto Valley
Cate at Westminster La Quinta
Yeshiva at Beverly Hills
Pioneer at Hesperia Christian
Arroyo at Placentia Valencia
AB Miller at San Bernardino
DIVISION 9
Coast Union at Loma Linda Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.
Coast Christian at Saddleback
Mountain View at Shalhevet
Pomona at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Twentynine Palms at Cobalt
Academy for Academic Excellence at Garden Grove Santiago
Santa Rosa Academy at St. Lestonnac
Nuview Bridge at Ojai Valley
Note: Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.