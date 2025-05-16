High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.

Academy for Academic Excellence at Garden Grove Santiago

Pomona at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Coast Union at Loma Linda Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.

Duarte at New Roads

Mary Star of the Sea at Lancaster

Riverside Poly vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

