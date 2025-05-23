Letters to the Editor: Veterinary industry is in ‘dire need of an investigation’ into skyrocketing costs

To the editor: Sixty-seven thousand dollars annual tuition for a veterinary school ( “America has a shortage of veterinarians, putting students in high demand,” May 20)! Tuition at UC Davis medical school for the treatment of humans is only about $47,000 for out-of-state students, and even elite Harvard University med is about $73,000 . Between such costs and corporate takeovers of veterinary clinics, no wonder veterinary care is unaffordable. Veterinarians recommend cleaning cat teeth annually. Recent quotes for my cat from three veterinarians ranged from $1,600 to $3,600. God forbid you have two or three cats.

Multiple lawsuits have alleged unfair and deceptive practices by pet food companies to inflate prices, with at least one settlement in the millions of dollars. Few families can afford such costs, which leads to animal abandonment and diminished care. The veterinary and pet care industries are in dire need of investigation to determine why costs are skyrocketing.

Darrel Miller, Santa Monica