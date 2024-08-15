PRO FOOTBALL DAILY REPORT : AROUND THE NFL : Broncos Have Another Elway
Share via
Associated Press
The Denver Broncos have hired Jack Elway, quarterback John’s father, as a scout. Jack Elway spent last weekend in Phoenix scouting the Washington defense his son will face Monday night.
*
Kelly Stouffer, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during Seattle’s defeat by San Diego, will be sidelined for at least four weeks and be replaced at quarterback by Dan McGwire.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.