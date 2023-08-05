In the Coastal Canyon League, three fathers are coaching sons in football this season

Junior linebacker Cory McEnroe will be playing football for his father, Thousand Oaks coach Ben McEnroe.

Get ready for some intense father-son exchanges in Coastal Canyon League football games, as Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park and Moorpark all have coaches with sons on their teams.

New Thousand Oaks coach Ben McEnroe has his son, Cory, a junior linebacker. Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel is coaching his sophomore twins, quarterback Brady and receiver Beau. And Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga is coaching his junior twins, running back Quinn and junior safety Tyler.

Call it all in the family, with the moms watching closely to make sure fathers and sons keep the peace.

“It’s one of the coolest things in my life,” McEnroe said of coaching his son.

Said Cory: “It’s definitely a challenge. I don’t think a lot of people can handle it, but it’s been good.”

Smigiel was an offensive linemen in high school and college, so directing his skill position twins is a new experience, but he has been coaching them for years in football and basketball.

“It’s awesome having him as coach,” Brady said.

Said Joe: “My expectations are high because he had a very successful season throwing the ball. As a coach and dad, your job is take get the most out of them.”

He’s especially proud of Beau, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the second game last season and has been working hard to return.

“It’s so much fun,” Joe said, “but hard having twins.”

The key for everyone is making sure once they leave the field and head home, they return to being father and son instead of coach and player.