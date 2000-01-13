Fiddlers and Foot Stompers

With fiddles flying and banjos blazing, this isn’t your typical rock ‘n’ roll club. It’s Sunday night at Highland Grounds, dedicated to Old Timey music, a precursor to better-known bluegrass.

This unique American style, which was popular from the Civil War until the dawn of the Radio Age, has the distinct twang of authenticity. Anywhere from a half dozen to two dozen musicians, toting fiddles, banjos, acoustic guitars and basses, show up to play each week at the Hollywood java and beer spot. The men and women, who drive in from all parts of Los Angeles County, assemble in a circle on the minuscule, slightly elevated stage.

They play for love of the music, not with dreams of multi-platinum sales, as the tunes are obscure and far from contemporary. Still, listen carefully, and you’ll hear hints of bluegrass, Cajun, Celtic and even jazz in the loose, flowing songs.

“The tunes we play are mostly from the time right after the Civil War--favorites like ‘Soldier’s Joy,’ ‘Forked Deer’ and ‘Cotton Eyed Joe,’ ” says Steve Lewis, president of the California Dance Cooperative, a nonprofit group promoting traditional dances. “These old-time tunes came from the place in history when anyone wanting music had to make it themselves.”

Advertisement

There’s an intriguing sameness to the music as one song blends almost seamlessly into another, creating a trance-like quality. Led by fiercely soloing fiddles, it’s also high-energy with a definite sense of swing; this was originally music for dancing, after all. With its high level of musicianship and sophisticated musical interplay, Old Timey music night is something any music lover could enjoy--not just those who appreciate the washboard as an instrument.

Though there’s no dancing at this club, more than a few of these Sunday night songs are punctuated by the occasional rhythmic stomping of feet by players--and even some of the audience. Regulars sit at the horseshoe-shaped counter, with its dozen or so stools.

Highland Grounds doesn’t have a hard-liquor license, so beer (McEwan’s, Sierra Nevada and Red Hook on tap), wine, espresso drinks, yogi teas and soft drinks are available, along with light food from the full kitchen. And atop the counter is a hot-sauce bar, with a rotating selection of fiery condiments from around the world, with an appropriate emphasis on America’s South. Sundays, too, are the only night you can get hot wings, which come doused in chipotle-honey sauce.

Lewis leads the loose assemblage of musicians who gather weekly at Highland Grounds. “It’s one of the only places in town to hear this kind of music, and these are some of the best players around,” he says.

Advertisement

For Highland Grounds partner Rich Brenner, a music aficionado who has operated the club for 10 years, this music is a great new discovery.

“I love that it’s ego-less. The musicians sit in a circle and share the music, with each other and the audience,” Brenner explains. “I can definitely get a sense of where jazz comes from with all the improvisation in Old Timey music.”

BE THERE

Old Timey Music Night, Sundays at Highland Grounds, 742 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. No cover to $2. (323) 466-1507.