Long Beach Blasts Off as Space Beach – A Major Aerospace Hub

Long Beach is soaring to new heights, emerging as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing hubs for space and aerospace exploration in the country. With a strong legacy of aerospace engineering dating back to the mid-20th century, the city is repositioning itself as the breeding ground for cutting-edge technologies, spacecraft and aviation solutions.

The city has become a magnet for companies seeking to push the boundaries of innovation. Over the past two years alone, more than $750 million in U.S. Department of Defense funding has poured into space and aerospace companies in Long Beach. Today, the city houses the international corporate headquarters of eight industry giants, including Rocket Lab, Vast, Relativity Space and Jet Zero, as well as major Boeing operations.

Why Space Beach? “The reasons are as diverse as the companies that call the city home,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “As the aerospace industry evolves from traditional aviation to commercial space exploration and beyond, Long Beach has adapted by offering a strategic location, modern facilities, access to world-class talent and an innovation-forward environment.”

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and Economic Development Department Director Bo Martinez Visit Relativity Space.

Over seven million square feet of the city are encompassed by the space/aerospace industry, and every day there are well over 4,000 individuals working on space and aerospace design, engineering and advanced manufacturing in Long Beach.

The city’s geographic location gives aerospace companies an edge in accessing vital resources through the Port of Long Beach, one of the busiest in the world, connecting industries to global markets and making it easier to import and export products. The city’s award-winning airport and its proximity to LAX provides for seamless global travel. And its closeness to world-class educational institutions is a draw for attracting fresh talent. Moreover, the city offers business-friendly practices and has made it clear that companies seeking to plant or grow roots are welcome with open arms.

From innovative startups to established industry leaders, Long Beach has positioned itself as the launchpad for aerospace companies looking to take their business to the next level.

Rocket Lab, one of the world’s most frequent rocket launchers and the maker of spacecraft for future NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, is headquartered in Long Beach. Its expansion in the area has generated fantastic benefits to the local economy and job market, with Long Beach supporting alongside them with the infrastructure and talent needed to keep pace with rapid industry growth.

The Haven-1, under construction by Vast.

Vast, which recently completed the build out of its headquarters and space station manufacturing facilities in the city, is on target to be the first commercial space station in orbit. Over the last two years, the company has grown exponentially from 40 to more than 700 employees. Their presence speaks volumes about the city’s forward-looking appeal, drawing companies that want to challenge conventional technologies and make space more accessible.

Already this year, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing announced and opened a $100 million research and development and manufacturing facility serving traditional aerospace, space and defense customers.

Additionally, Colorado-based space and defense tech giant True Anomaly has selected Long Beach for a massive 90,000-square-foot expansion, where the company will focus on new product development of hardware and software systems, and spacecraft production.

Long Beach isn’t just about business – it’s about lifestyle and livability. As one of Southern California’s most progressive communities, it’s easy to see why these companies are flocking to Long Beach. With miles of sand and beaches, unique neighborhoods, a vibrant arts scene, diverse dining options and more, the city offers an exceptional quality of life that’s attractive for employers and workers. For employees, Long Beach provides a perfect balance between professional opportunity and personal fulfillment, making it easier for companies to recruit and retain top-tier talent.

And the city is investing in the next generation of aerospace leaders, partnering with local employers and educational institutions to offer an immersive and socially engaging Space Beach Camp for local youth.

The city’s combination of rich aerospace heritage, cutting-edge infrastructure and unbeatable location makes it the ideal destination for companies with their sights set on the stars.

“As the aerospace industry continues to expand and evolve, Long Beach will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of flight and space exploration,” said Richardson.

Whether it’s launching satellites into orbit, developing the next generation of aircraft, or pushing the boundaries of space technology, Long Beach has become the epicenter of aerospace innovation on the West Coast.

In Space Beach, the sky isn’t the limit – it’s just the beginning.

