Business by LA Times Studios

Los Angeles Times Talks presented by Tourism Australia

Photo of Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios
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By Anna Magzanyan and LA Times Studios Staff

The L.A. Times, along with partners American Australian Association (G’DAY USA) and Tourism Australia, presented three insightful panels at Australia House @ SXSW 2023.

Travel Trends with the Los Angeles Times at Australia House @ SXSW
L.A. Times’ Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, Anna Magzanyan, led a captivating Travel Trends panel at AUSTRALIA HOUSE @ SXSW 2023, speaking alongside Tourism Australia’s Chief of Marketing, Susan Coghill, and Vice President (The Americas), Chris Allison. Data from Tourism Australia’s Future of Demand travel report set the foundation of the discussion, with expert panelists analyzing the current opportunities, challenges, and overwhelmingly extensive optimism surrounding the travel industry in 2023.

Panelists:
Anna Magzanyan, Los Angeles Times
Chris Allison, Tourism Australia
Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia

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VIDEO | 43:30
Travel Trends with the Los Angeles Times at Australia House @ SXSW

Anna Magzanyan, chief strategy and revenue officer of the Los Angeles Times, moderates a discussion with Chris Allison, vice president, the Americas at Tourism Australia, and Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia’s chief marketing officer.

Enticing Travel Through Song, Art & The Written Word
Listen in to some of Australia’s leading creative and marketing minds as they have an in-depth discussion of the power of the arts in tourism storytelling – and how song, film and written word have become transformative in attracting travelers. With a proud history of industry-leading cultural exports, Australia has produced a significant contingent of actors, directors, musicians and writers who have found global success sharing their art through film, television, song and literature on the world stage.

Panelists:
Colin Daniels, Adweek USA
Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia
Cam Blackley, M&C Saatchi Australia
Millie Millgate, Sounds Australia

VIDEO | 01:00:52
Enticing Travel Through Song, Art & The Written Word

Colin Daniels of Adweek USA moderates a panel discussion with Susan Coghill of Tourism Australia; Cam Blackley of M&C Saatchi Australia; and Millie Millgate of Sounds Australia.

Connecting to Country – The Power of Song, Food & Movement
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have connected to country through food, song and shared movement for more than 65,000 years. In this panel, gain meaningful insights into the modern role of food, culture, the arts and sports in the world’s oldest continuous culture – told by First Nations Australians excelling in their fields.

Panelists:
Alex Temblador, Award-Winning Travel Author
Patty Mills, NBA Point Guard (Brooklyn Nets)
Nornie Bero, Mabu Mabu
King Stingray, Rock Band from Northeast Arnhem Land

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VIDEO | 59:56
Connecting to Country – The Power of Song, Food & Movement

Alex Temblador, an award-winning travel author, moderates a panel discussion featuring Patty Mills, NBA Point Guard (Brooklyn Nets); chef Nornie Bero of Mabu Mabu restaurant; and members of King Stingray, a rock band from Northeast Arnhem Land.

AUSTRALIA HOUSE @ SXSW 2023
Business by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

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Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios and NantGames

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

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