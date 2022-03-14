Coming Thursday, March 17, enjoy two fascinating panels at Australia House @ SXSW 2022.

Future of Entertainment presented by City National Bank & L.A. Times

The panel will explore the Future of Entertainment and the influence of emerging technology, along with financing and content in the ever-changing entertainment space. The panel will also explore new opportunities for content and will touch on how COVID-19 has impacted the industry landscape.

Future of Travel presented by Tourism Australia and L.A. Times

The panel will explore what travel will look like over the next 5-10 years as we emerge from the pandemic - touching on travel restrictions, health & safety and other industry influences. Panelists will include Tourism Australia, American Airlines and Tripadvisor as well as Dundas Media. Panelists will discuss travel destinations and the predicted travel activities, trends & experiences in the future.