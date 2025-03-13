Cipher Fishing: Refined Tackle Choices for Improved Angling

Cipher Fishing has launched its brand to produce refined tackle for anglers. The brand was founded by manufacturing and business development veteran Ryan Chris and pro-anglers Cody Murray and Cody Meyer.

Ryan Chris, CEO of Cipher Fishing, touts the company’s products’ performance, stating, “As the CEO of Cipher Fishing, I am proud to introduce a tackle company built on the belief that success on the water starts with precision, not excess.”

Chris is the current owner and operator of the tackle shop Idaho Rod and Reel. He has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and business development.

Cody Murray, president of Cipher Fishing, is a decorated amateur and professional angler with three years on the Wild West Bass Trail as a Pro, two years on the FLW Toyota Series Pro, and one year as an FLW Tour professional.

Cody Meyer, Cipher Fishing’s director of product development, has been a pro angler for 17 years. He has 40 top-ten finishes and placed second in the Angler of the Year points for BASS opens in 2024. Meyer used cipher fishing products on the circuit, lending credibility to the tackle.”

With combined professional fishing and business experience, this trio announced Cipher Fishing as their entry into the fishing tackle market. The self-proclaimed fishing junkies believe that the rigorous quality testing they put their products through sets them apart from existing companies.

“Unlike other brands that rush untested products to market, we do things differently, proving every product through rigorous design and on-the-water testing before it ever reaches anglers,” Chris stated.

Quality and performance are the centerpieces of Cipher Fishing products. The Cipher Fishing team designed a hook around the tungsten ball head size, with separately manufactured coats and hooks to accomplish this.

Meyer and Murray informed Chris that the refinement of their equipment separates professional anglers from amateurs. Pro anglers pay considerably more attention to their hook and terminal tackle choices. Meyer was frustrated with the lack of quality tungsten nail weights he used for Neko rigging. Meyer’s frustration led to the design of Cipher Fishing’s two keystone products: a tungsten nail weight and their premium custom “Kotae” hook.

Cipher Fishing’s motto is simple and effective: Create the best terminal tackle available to elevate every angler’s experience.

About Cipher Fishing

Where to Find Cipher Fishing Products: