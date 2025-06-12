Best Debt Relief Companies 2025: Getting Out of Debt Fast

Americans suffer high amounts of consumer debt, primarily revolving credit card debt. In February 2025, the average credit card debt per American was $6,455, up $194 from a year ago. However, that average can conceal some more concerning statistics: 22% of Americans now owe between $10,000 and $20,000 in credit card debt, and 5% owe more than $30,000. One in three Americans have maxed out their credit cards. Americans in southern California have some of the country’s highest credit card debt rates. This can be a particularly persistent kind of debt; not only does credit card debt carry higher interest rates than other debt, but it lingers after the consumer’s death, passing on to their estate.

Under these conditions, more consumers seek debt relief programs like those offered by Freedom Debt Relief , National Debt Relief, and other companies.

In some cases, companies are reaching out to consumers directly. When you get that call, knowing whether the firm on the other end of the line is offering a legitimate program or a scam can be challenging. After all, some smaller companies have been known to market their services misleadingly as debt consolidation loans to attract clients, when those companies are not actually lenders and are instead offering programs to negotiate lower settlements with aggressive creditors on your behalf.

Here is a look at some legitimate companies helping provide the most debt relief in 2025. Factors considered in compiling this list included customer satisfaction, quality of services offered, transparency in communication, low fees, and success rates in negotiating debt settlements and getting customers debt-free.

1. Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief takes the top spot for 2025. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freedom Debt Relief is the largest debt settlement company in the U.S.. It has a track record of resolving billions in consumer debt over more than two decades. The company is accredited by the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), has no upfront fees, and offers free consultation.

Freedom Debt Relief provides financial education resources to its customers and debt settlement services. The company has strong reviews on Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau (BBB), and has had a high success rate in debt reduction for its clients. This company may be the ideal choice for consumers carrying above-average unsecured debt (over $7,500) and needing a reliable, established solution.

2. National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief offers a very similar fee structure to Freedom Debt Relief (between 15% and 25% of the total enrolled debt amount) and the same minimum debt amount ($7,500). It also has high ratings on BBB, accreditation, and a clean record. One advantage of National Debt Relief, as well, is that its programs are available in more states (47 states, to Freedom Debt Relief’s 42).

National Debt Relief provides personalized customer service to its clients, but it does not provide legal support, as Freedom Debt Relief does through its legal partner network.

3. Accredited Debt Relief

Third on the list for 2025 is Accredited Debt Relief. This is a younger company, but nevertheless well-established. Founded in 2011 and accredited by the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), the company has helped manage over $2 billion in debt. The company has an A+ rating on BBB and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. Notably, Accredited Debt Relief offers multiple services. While its primary offering is debt settlement, the company does provide access to debt consolidation loans for those interested and offers credit counseling through its provider network.

Choosing What’s Right for You

When working with a legitimate debt relief company, there are still some things to keep in mind:

These companies don’t guarantee that all your debt will be settled, and there is nothing requiring creditors to agree to settle. This is why you want to pay close attention to the company’s past success rate.

that all your debt will be settled, and there is nothing requiring creditors to agree to settle. This is why you want to pay close attention to the company’s past success rate. Debt settlement can have a negative impact on your credit score.

Debt that is forgiven through settlement is usually treated as taxable income by the IRS.

A debt relief company can’t negotiate settlements on secured debts like a mortgage or a car loan.

Whether looking at the top pick above (Freedom Debt Relief) or another company, get a free consultation before proceeding. There are questions you will want to ask about their fee structure, what customer support they provide, and the specific types of debt they do and don’t handle. If you are contacted by or contact a smaller company, you will want to be alert to any warning signs of possible scams or unethical practices.

Go in with your eyes open – but if you decide that debt settlement is the best route for you, the companies reviewed here may be worth a look.

