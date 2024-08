Pasadena-based Gemdale Sells 31-Story Seattle Apartment

Afternoon Traffic in the Streets of Downtown Seattle on a Sunny Day

Pasadena-based Gemdale USA Corp. sold a 31-story apartment tower in downtown Seattle to Virtu Evergreen Fund L.P., managed by Virtu Investments LLC, and Goldman Sachs Alternatives SICAV, managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.

Gemdale USA is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Chinese investment firm Gemdale Corp. Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets team led by Marc Renard, Sam Wayne and Dave Karson represented Gemdale USA. Cushman & Wakefield’s equity, debt and structured finance team of Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter and Jason Blankfein served as financial adviser. The loan was provided by Corebridge.