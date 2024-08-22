Red Tail Acquires Arrive Wakaba Apartment Building in Little Tokyo

Red Tail Acquisitions acquired Arrive Wakaba, a 240-unit apartment building in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles for $86.1 million, or $359,000 per unit. The property is located at 232 E. Second St. and was originally built in 2016. The price, which was reported based on public records, represents a 34% decline from the prior sale price of $115.6 million in 2020.

The majority of units in the seven-story building have two bedrooms. Amenities include electronic key entry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. It has a two-story fitness center and a roof game area. The building includes 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space with a mix of national and local tenants. Starbucks recently vacated its space.