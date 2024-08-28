Three Real Estate Titans Form New Black-Owned Firm, SoCal Premier Property Management

As the commercial real estate landscape becomes more expansive, diverse and ever-changing, companies like the newly established SoCal Premier Property Management (SoCal PPM) play a vital role in the growth and development of marginalized communities. Founded by real estate professionals Alicia Bramble, James Daughrity and Odest Riley Jr., the newly formed, 100% minority-owned firm offers full services and protection to property owners and tenants across Southern California.

Central to SoCal PPM’s ethos is optimizing properties into high-performing assets and preserving generational wealth in the heart of local communities in need. Drawing upon a rich tapestry of skills encompassing asset management, commercial real estate brokerage, leasing and finance, the powerhouse trio is on a mission to redefine the property management market.

“Our vision at SoCal PPM is clear; we want to evolve property management into an indispensable service,” stated Riley.

“By harnessing Alicia’s prowess in asset management combined with my community ties, we are poised to unlock the untapped potential of many local properties,” Daughrity added.

“SoCal Premier Property Management provides an exceptional level of excellence that South Los Angeles deserves,” said Quentin Strode, president & CEO of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation. “As the owner of a retail plaza in the heart of an underserved community, we cherish SoCal PPM’s expertise as we keep retail thriving for those who need us the most.”

The trio collectively brings an impressive 60 years of experience in real estate investment and finance. They have completed over $1 billion in sale, lease and finance transactions. With exciting contracts in the works, SoCal PPM currently manages the Vermont and Slauson Shopping Center, Stocker Street Creative, seven retail storefronts on Degnan Blvd and Mr. Liquor on Western Ave.