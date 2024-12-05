Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
Newport Beach-based Wood Investments Companies, Inc., a commercial real estate investment company specializing in retail, has announced via press release that it has appointed Michael A. Rich, CPA, as the company’s new tax director.
For attorney Lara Shortz, her newest assignment may be one of the most rewarding – albeit challenging – of her career.
Financial fraud investigator Anurag Jain leads VM Law’s new practice Los Angeles-based Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation (VM Law), a workplace investigations law firm, announced via press release that it has expanded its neutral legal services with the launch of its new Financial Investigation Services.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FF), a Los Angeles-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, has announced via press release that long-time company employee Xiao (Max) Ma has been appointed Global CEO of Faraday X aiEV Inc.
CIM Group Establishes Insurance Industry Team and Names Bernard Ryan Managing Director, Head of Insurance
Los Angeles-based CIM Group recently announced via press release that as part of the ongoing growth of its Institutional Client Group, the company is expanding its insurance-focused client solutions with the formation of a specialized insurance industry team.
Rochon currently serves as president of the University of Southern Indiana
Newport Beach-based Hoag has named Caroline Pereira president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, the health system’s philanthropic arm.
Santa Ana-headquartered First American Financial Corporation is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and a leader in the digital transformation of its industry
CHAOS Industries Names Former U.S. Congressman and C.I.A. Veteran Will Hurd as Chief Strategy Officer
CHAOS Industries, a technology company focused on building the next generation of defense and national security systems has announced the appointment of former U.S. Representative Will Hurd as chief strategy officer, according to a press release issued by CHAOS Industries.